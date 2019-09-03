Capital Fund Management Sa Boosted Charles Schwab Corp/The (Put) (SCHW) Position by $656,000; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rose While Springowl Associates Has Decreased Stake by $840,000

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (Put) (SCHW) by 146.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 26,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 3.52M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $784.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 216,668 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (Put) (NYSE:VEEV) by 16,400 shares to 39,700 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 46,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,755 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.06 million shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 25,993 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0.03% or 47,993 shares. Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.44% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 673,565 shares stake. Rampart Inv Communications Llc holds 0.05% or 10,927 shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 781,265 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Financial Corp In stated it has 17,639 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,342 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Permanens Capital LP has 0.39% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 31,000 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.08% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 839,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 46,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 293,354 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 5,838 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 180,118 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 18,881 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 690,072 shares. Kennedy Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. 6.74 million were reported by Paradigm Cap Management. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mason Street Ltd Co stated it has 37,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 0.11% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.00 million shares. Swiss State Bank reported 215,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 580,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma reported 28,675 shares stake.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.