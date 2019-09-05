Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Investors: Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating; Gwg Holdings (GWGH) Shorts Down By 33.82%

In a note revealed to clients on Thursday morning, Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) stock had its “Add” Rating restate by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Gwg Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) had a decrease of 33.82% in short interest. GWGH’s SI was 72,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.82% from 109,400 shares previously. With 32,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Gwg Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s short sellers to cover GWGH’s short positions. The SI to Gwg Holdings Inc’s float is 3.91%. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 21,253 shares traded. The Beneficient Company Group, L.P (NASDAQ:GWGH) has risen 125.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GWGH News: 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Rev $17.7M; 29/03/2018 – GWG Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr $2.77; 15/03/2018 – GWG Holdings to Report 2017 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 23/05/2018 – GWG Holdings Announces Election of New Board Member Thomas J. Donohue, Jr., Retirement of Board Member C.H. Maguire; 29/03/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS – QTR HAD CHARGE OF $6.3 MLN RELATED TO FAIR VALUE IMPACT OF UPDATING LIFE EXPECTANCY ESTIMATES; 29/03/2018 – GWG HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $2.77; 10/05/2018 – The Sabes Fund for Genomics and Life Epigenetics Announce 2018 Winners of GenoPitch Grants to University of Minnesota Researchers; 11/05/2018 – GWG Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr $2.22; 23/05/2018 – GWG Holdings Announces Election of New Bd Member Thomas J. Donohue, Jr., Retirement of Bd Member C.H. Maguire

More notable recent The Beneficient Company Group, L.P (NASDAQ:GWGH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GWG Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GWG Holdings to Conduct its 2018 and Q1 2019 Earnings Webcast/Conference Call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Beneficient Company Group, L.P (NASDAQ:GWGH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GWG Holdings, Inc. Prereleases Selected Preliminary Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K GWG Holdings, Inc. For: Sep 03 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold The Beneficient Company Group, L.P shares while 0 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 71,842 shares or 29.31% less from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 2,789 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P (NASDAQ:GWGH). 2,711 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 216 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 3,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock reported 476 shares.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $294.99 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

The stock increased 0.43% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 209.2. About 483,955 shares traded. Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.77 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, Venues, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden, Earls Court, and the exhibition halls at Olympia.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Capital Counties Properties PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 220’s average target is 5.16% above currents GBX 209.2 stock price. Capital Counties Properties PLC had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Underweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CAPC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Underweight” rating. Peel Hunt maintained Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) on Monday, June 17 with “Add” rating.