Capital Counsel Upped Stake in Costco Whsl New Com (COST); Signia Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Zagg (ZAGG) by $1.69 Million as Share Price Declined

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.39 million, up from 357,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $269.4. About 846,749 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 103.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 188,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,542 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 181,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 206,475 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 57.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS PROFIT MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES IN LOW TO MID 30’S RANGE; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF $85.0 MLN SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH IS NOT SUBJECT TO BORROWING BASE LIMITATIONS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares to 666,804 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.