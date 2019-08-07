Capital Counsel Trimmed Stake in Red Hat Com (RHT) by $1.46 Million; Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted Umb Finl (UMBF) Stake by $341,120 as Market Valuation Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 200,771 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares to 331,677 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triangle Business Journal” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allstate reported 15,801 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp reported 1.71% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,527 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Atria Investments Ltd has 4,781 shares. Bessemer Gru has 1,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.29% stake. 3,014 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 15,909 shares. Washington Co accumulated 117,944 shares or 1.22% of the stock. 26,116 were reported by Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp. Schroder Management invested in 3,213 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Tributary Cap Management Llc holds 0.87% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 186,246 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd has 207,406 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bankshares reported 236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 156,114 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Com holds 8,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Ameritas Investment has invested 0.05% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Amer Gp, New York-based fund reported 116,198 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 84,367 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Liability has 704,875 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 15,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 9,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 11,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

