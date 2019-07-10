Capital Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Red Hat Com (RHT) as Valuation Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Upped Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 3.12 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares to 331,677 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.33% or 43,547 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 725,211 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Css Ltd Co Il holds 5,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,001 shares. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 45,000 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holding has 0.16% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 208,444 shares. Victory Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Carlson Cap Lp invested 6.42% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kepos Limited Partnership holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 125,000 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 590,115 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 168,829 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 70,108 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,508 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Com stated it has 405,169 shares. Gemmer Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 671,756 shares. Van Den Berg I Inc reported 2.54% stake. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James Financial Svcs invested in 0% or 35,844 shares. 2.41 million are held by Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldg owns 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.68 million shares. Penn Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.15 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.05% stake. Rwc Asset Llp accumulated 224,093 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.