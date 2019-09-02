Capital Counsel Stake in Varian Med Sys (VAR) Raised as Stock Value Declined; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shares Declined, Capital Counsel Has Raised Stake by $902,400

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 313,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, up from 307,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 366,012 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Appoints Dr. Phil Febbo to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group Inc invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Virginia-based Culbertson A N has invested 2.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Hightower Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 38,658 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Omers Administration Corporation reported 3,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 777 shares. C M Bidwell Limited reported 1,805 shares stake. Advisor Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sivik Global Health Ltd owns 19,000 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 134,298 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.01% or 190 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 6,188 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 49,000 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings.

