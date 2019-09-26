Capital Counsel Stake in Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Has Lifted by $474,100; Equitec Specialists Holding in Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Upped by $5.12 Million

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 1,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 687,616 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.32 million, up from 685,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $274.68. About 141,646 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 111.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 66,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 126,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 972,368 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M Incorporated has 1.33% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 2.97% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 139,401 shares. Scotia Capital, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,003 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 3.18M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 79,970 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap holds 0.26% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 11,258 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison Incorporated reported 0.96% stake. Woodstock Corp has 42,485 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 43,296 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 166,315 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability reported 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Permanens Cap LP owns 0.26% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,300 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group owns 43,895 shares.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys by 555,110 shares to 164,024 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 28,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,463 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.