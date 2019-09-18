Capital Counsel Raised Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position; Park Place Entertainment (CZR) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Park Place Entertainment Corp (CZR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 128 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 133 sold and reduced their stock positions in Park Place Entertainment Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 677.81 million shares, down from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Park Place Entertainment Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 18 to 18 for the same number . Sold All: 53 Reduced: 80 Increased: 73 New Position: 55.

Capital Counsel Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 4,320 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 445,252 shares with $62.02 million value, up from 440,932 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $342.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.65. About 2.14M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, and Caesars Growth Partners Casino Properties and Developments. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 15,000 slot machines and 1,200 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout the company's casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp holds 17.52% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 3.08 million shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc owns 62.39 million shares or 14.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Silver Point Capital L.P. has 14.68% invested in the company for 10.00 million shares. The New York-based Litespeed Management L.L.C. has invested 8.62% in the stock. Jabodon Pt Co, a Nevada-based fund reported 652,510 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 3.92M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.77% above currents $129.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target.

