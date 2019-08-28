Capital Counsel Raised Its Holding in Cme Group Com (CME) by $720,124 as Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Declined While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.04 Million

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.65M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IN NOTICE TO CALIFORNIA EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT – REDUCING WORKFORCE AT SAN JOSE, SANTA CLARA OFFICES; TO IMPACT ABOUT 269 EMPLOYEES; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40 million, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 601,574 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 08/05/2018 – The cryptocurrency’s highest price lines up with the day the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, introduced bitcoin futures trading; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 34,822 shares to 488,679 shares, valued at $70.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.