Capital Counsel Position in Red Hat Com (RHT) Has Decreased by $1.46 Million; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lowered Pfizer Com (PFE) Position as Share Value Declined

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 929,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 27.35M shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares to 773,616 shares, valued at $123.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 103,307 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Conning Inc accumulated 7,494 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 4,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp holds 0% or 50 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc holds 0.02% or 4,164 shares. Soros Fund Lc invested in 325,191 shares or 1.38% of the stock. 28 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.71% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 80,084 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 26,594 shares. Price Michael F has 16,000 shares.

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire”, Bizjournals.com published: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Mngmt stated it has 28,229 shares. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Inc Tx invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 13,213 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 661,312 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 2.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 68,950 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 32,934 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company owns 28,452 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mackenzie Corporation holds 1.80 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56,994 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 126,286 are held by Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,941 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 37,118 shares to 283,525 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In (NYSE:FNF) by 45,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).