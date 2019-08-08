Capital Counsel Position in Red Hat Com (RHT) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Value Rose, Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $375,224

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 149,895 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48 million, up from 145,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $100.89. About 81,866 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Management accumulated 0.11% or 3,960 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,941 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 546,316 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Management Mi has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 82,307 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 135,693 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% or 33,723 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru reported 150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 0.1% or 6.97M shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp reported 7.64% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 34,135 shares. Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “With Red Hat, IBM just won a billion dollar AT&T deal – Triangle Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares to 331,677 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ACMA notifies Quest Diagnostics of unauthorized access – Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) on Behalf of its Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Presents at Annual 2019 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Wall Street Dishes Out “Sell” Ratings on Healthcare Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 198,259 shares stake. British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 39,104 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Company owns 2,367 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 26,491 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,306 shares. Asset Mngmt One invested in 75,340 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rampart Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,660 shares in its portfolio. 4,485 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields And Lc. Twin Tree LP has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,428 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 25,112 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,154 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc holds 149,895 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa accumulated 7,721 shares.