Capital Counsel Maintains Position in Idexx Labs Com (IDXX); As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $455,204

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc analyzed 7,342 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 184,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 192,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $143.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.52. About 3.09 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company's stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $287.65. About 67,411 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.98 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

