Capital Counsel Maintains Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V); Mackay Shields Cut Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) by $9.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56 million, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 30,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 22,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 53,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.02. About 373,779 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02 million for 14.81 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 434,600 shares to 465,344 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 8.62 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Veritable Lp reported 4,689 shares stake. 70,681 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 35,633 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Toth Finance Advisory holds 150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hartford Inv reported 4,911 shares. 1,294 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 440 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 521,180 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.