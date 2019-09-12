Capital Counsel Lifted Its Position in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; Carlson Capital LP Lifted Position in United Nat Foods (Put) (UNFI) by $308,000 as Share Price Declined

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (Put) (UNFI) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 1.51 million shares traded or 41.68% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 445,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.02M, up from 440,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Parametric Port Ltd Liability has 355,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 90,004 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 20,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 300,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 7,732 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 951,476 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Limited Com has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 77 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited holds 0% or 574,212 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Quantitative Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 288,194 shares to 858,971 shares, valued at $31.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 214,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,506 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Natural Foods Stock Dropped 17% Today – Motley Fool” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Natural Foods Delivers Core Growth in the Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Natural Foods: The Market Hates The Supervalu Deal; So Where Are The Activists? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.