Capital Counsel Lifted By $720,124 Its Cme Group Com (CME) Position; Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Healthcare Services Group has $48 highest and $33 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 76.37% above currents $23.06 stock price. Healthcare Services Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. See Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $41.0000 35.0000

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $40.0000 32.0000

19/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Capital Counsel Llc increased Cme Group Inc Com (CME) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 4,391 shares as Cme Group Inc Com (CME)'s stock rose 10.91%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 889,560 shares with $146.40M value, up from 885,169 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Com now has $79.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $221.46. About 675,202 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -11.77% below currents $221.46 stock price. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $193 target.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 259,497 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN