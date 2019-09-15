Capital Counsel Increases Stake in Visa Com Cl A (V); Samson Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $681,744 as Stock Value Rose

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 28,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 187,007 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, down from 215,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93 million shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 819,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.23M, up from 816,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62 million and $53.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.80 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.