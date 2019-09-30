Capital Counsel Increased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position by $600,480; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $2.78 Million

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 445,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.02M, up from 440,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 146,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.02M, down from 7.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 5.77M shares traded or 23.58% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE)

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:PARR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Naxicap to acquire Siblu from Stirling Square – PE Hub” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 130,747 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $470.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 72,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 600,500 are owned by Nomura. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 207,118 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 54,630 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 50,616 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 9,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 11,391 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Motco reported 10,000 shares. Capital Impact Lc reported 40,566 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 254,581 shares. Parametric Limited holds 0.01% or 733,749 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 518,420 shares. Bain Cap Credit Lp reported 282,164 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.44M shares.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.32M for 11.20 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.