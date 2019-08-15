Capital Counsel Increased Its Air Lease Class A (AL) Stake; Copart (CPRT) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Position

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 251,120 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 42,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 185,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 269,366 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Ser Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bluestein R H And Company reported 5,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 76,531 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 139,664 shares. Sun Life Incorporated owns 342 shares. Chatham Cap Group has 60,068 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.49% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 8,126 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 4,421 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 23,981 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.27% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 46,495 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 11,657 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luther Burbank Corp by 46,000 shares to 201,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 20,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.