Capital Counsel Increased Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Holding; Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Has 0.88 Sentiment

Capital Counsel Llc increased Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 3,292 shares as Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 685,892 shares with $153.37M value, up from 682,600 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc Com now has $24.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $284.24. About 268,569 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 15 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 17 sold and reduced their equity positions in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 7.48 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $9.56 million activity. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million. On Wednesday, February 6 TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 997 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 20,650 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 4,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 19,946 shares. West Coast Ltd accumulated 1,881 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 5 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 159,871 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 287,800 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 268,563 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.08% or 2.39M shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,716 shares. Aviva Plc holds 32,488 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX (IDXX) Gains Traction From Solid CAG, Global Strength – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 1% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund for 104,378 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 117,401 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 1.04 million shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 41,675 shares.

More notable recent AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund declares $0.0525 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCV, NCZ, CBH and ACV Declare Monthly Distributions – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund: This 5.625% ‘AAA’ Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution – 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announce Extension of Tender Offers for Outstanding Auction Rate Preferred Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $514.67 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.