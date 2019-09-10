Capital Counsel Holding in Red Hat Com (RHT) Lowered by $1.46 Million; Founders Capital Management Lifted Carmax (KMX) Position by $4.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 1.02 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,025 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 7,493 shares stake. Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 268,046 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 85,892 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.16% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 80,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.04% stake. Com National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). James Inv Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 4.91 million were reported by Markel Corporation. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fincl Advisers invested in 0.04% or 85,321 shares. First Fincl In has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Legal General Gru Public Limited owns 1.06M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

