Capital Counsel Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Holder Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Volt Information Sciences In (VISI) Holding

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 782,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.42 million, up from 773,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.7. About 1.82 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (VISI) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.57% . The hedge fund held 707,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, up from 435,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Volt Information Sciences In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 61,931 shares traded or 18.81% up from the average. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEMKT:VISI) has risen 20.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 07/03/2018 Continental: Joint-Venture to Produce 48-Volt Battery Systems; 07/03/2018 – Volt Information Sciences 1Q Rev $253.3M; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 3; 07/03/2018 – VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 24/04/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA SAYS EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT SIGNED LAST MARCH BETWEEN DRONE VOLT AND PROSIC; 04/04/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Location; 14/05/2018 – Linda Perneau Appointed Pres of Volt Workforce Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – LINDA PERNEAU APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF VOLT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,705 shares. First Bancorp & Tru Of Newtown invested in 4,850 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 0.09% stake. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 88 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 35,743 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 325,985 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has 251,881 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Clark reported 129,067 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0.47% or 15,567 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 3,993 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Compton Cap Inc Ri stated it has 0.61% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 233,975 shares. Burney reported 20,517 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.45, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold VISI shares while 1 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 15.99 million shares or 116.36% more from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Panagora Asset Inc owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). First Wilshire Securities invested in 567,711 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Susquehanna Llp holds 130,605 shares. Moreover, Minerva Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 8,880 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 17,954 shares. Blackrock holds 76,748 shares. Archon Mgmt Limited Com reported 707,285 shares stake. Punch Assoc Invest Management Inc has 859,283 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.41 million shares for 10.23% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management reported 12,622 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 37,033 shares.