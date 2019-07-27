Capital Counsel Holding in Air Lease Class A (AL) Lifted by $3.12 Million; Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Iridium Communications (IRDM) Position by $5.92 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (AL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 91,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 583,510 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, up from 491,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 525,903 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 659,696 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Communications: Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Rideshare Mission Targeted for Launch by SpaceX on May 19; 09/04/2018 – lridium Announces Target Launch Date for the lridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 27/03/2018 – lridium and Speedcast Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Satellite Broadband Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Company Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 1,493 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0.02% or 8,176 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.03% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 4,147 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9,659 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 875,741 shares. Underhill Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 9.31% or 512,475 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 6,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Nfc Invs reported 377,650 shares. Geode Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,579 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vontobel Asset has invested 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 94,887 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 40,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $44,880 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Rush Parker William bought $90,780.

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.