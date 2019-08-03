Capital Counsel Has Upped By $1.25 Million Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake; Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. See Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 22.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 24.0000

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $23.0000 18.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $23

14/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Capital Counsel Llc increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) stake by 0.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 7,998 shares as Visa Inc Com Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 816,672 shares with $127.56M value, up from 808,674 last quarter. Visa Inc Com Cl A now has $397.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. Shares for $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). holds 59 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waverton Mgmt Limited holds 5.68% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 696,775 shares. 97,408 are held by King Wealth. Natl Pension holds 1.72M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Lc owns 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,900 shares. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited has 5,272 shares. Argent has invested 1.27% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 1.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 90,738 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stralem And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 47,955 shares. Akre Mgmt Llc has invested 8.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 757 shares. At Bankshares stated it has 3,429 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Bloomin' Brands, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De accumulated 547,485 shares. Axa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 390,800 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 1.04 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). D E Shaw & has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Foundry Partners Lc stated it has 0.75% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 27,259 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 19,589 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 244,132 shares. 500 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 50,073 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 39,234 shares. 3.08 million are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 13,843 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.67 million shares.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 14.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.