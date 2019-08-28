Capital Counsel Has Raised Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position By $1.07 Million; ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (ADMG) Sellers Decreased By 85.71% Their Shorts

Capital Counsel Llc increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 6,718 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 773,616 shares with $123.58 million value, up from 766,898 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $72.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 601,177 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.27% above currents $166.72 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.