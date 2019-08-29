Capital Counsel Has Lowered Stake in Red Hat Com (RHT) as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake by $432,357

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 146.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 3,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.41. About 398,560 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Com Ca owns 12.41M shares. Capital Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 411,153 shares. Inc Ca holds 0.05% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 4,500 shares. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bokf Na invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cypress Gru holds 45,438 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 1.45 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 16,514 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 30,400 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Dc has 3.61% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Vident Advisory holds 0.04% or 7,015 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Lc reported 24,367 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 10,894 were reported by Commerce Retail Bank. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,629 shares to 9,009 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,019 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 10,200 are owned by Fairfax Financial Hldgs Limited Can. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 208,444 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 251,016 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Brown Capital reported 4,172 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 34,135 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn has 15,000 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,839 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 66,362 shares. Ls Ltd Co owns 3,764 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Msd Prtn LP holds 180,000 shares or 4.07% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,671 shares. Bamco New York reported 41,811 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,897 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares to 773,616 shares, valued at $123.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).