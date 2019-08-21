Capital Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Red Hat Com (RHT) by $1.46 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Scott & Selber Lifted Holding

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Food Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Co holds 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 73,502 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 1.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co holds 307 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 96,996 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Eminence Cap LP holds 1.53% or 1.53 million shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 0.41% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 7,792 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell, Washington-based fund reported 32,299 shares. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Strs Ohio holds 254,487 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 0.43% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 199,385 shares. 4,430 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry. 396,375 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdg. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,724 shares. First Tru Commerce holds 0.43% or 63,834 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,391 shares to 889,560 shares, valued at $146.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).