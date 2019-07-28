Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding by $1.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Merck & Co. (MRK) Holder Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 46,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.29 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Promises a Revamp for Struggling Liquid-Crystals Unit; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 7,998 shares to 816,672 shares, valued at $127.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

