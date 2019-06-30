Capital Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lifted Position by $461,304

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,873 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 198,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 7.80M shares traded or 172.62% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 773,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.58 million, up from 766,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $18.12 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J sold 19,324 shares worth $2.50 million. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Shares for $3.26M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. 3,121 shares valued at $418,155 were sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $736,301 were sold by JONES JOHN P III. Politi Douglas W had sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 9,136 shares to 33,778 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 976,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.24 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30. 292 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R. Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings.