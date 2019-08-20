Capital Counsel Has Boosted Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding by $863,456; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 360,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.39 million, up from 357,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $275.61. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 24,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 91,898 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 116,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $168.56. About 878,549 shares traded or 1.02% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co stated it has 31,508 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 1.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited reported 1.39% stake. Indiana Tru And Invest Management reported 9,642 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Birmingham Cap Management Co Inc Al holds 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,800 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,093 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company reported 15,354 shares. 318 were accumulated by Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,088 shares stake. Of Vermont owns 42,500 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 183,943 shares. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Goldman Sachs holds 0.09% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 2.05 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 33,009 shares. Leavell Investment Inc owns 9,582 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Swiss Bancorp reported 886,548 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 79,587 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 255,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 12,989 shares. Tiverton Asset has 2,758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 19,745 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 1,335 shares.

