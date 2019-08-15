Capital Counsel Cut Stake in Red Hat Com (RHT) by $1.46 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Twele Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $3.86 Million

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 381,150 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares to 754,681 shares, valued at $61.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Fin Services has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.54% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Suntrust Banks accumulated 18,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.05% or 33,467 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 55,318 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Johnson Counsel accumulated 13,104 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 180,215 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 318,036 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Company owns 25,762 shares. Bank Of America De owns 2.91M shares. Service Corp holds 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 290 shares.

