Capital Counsel Cut Stake in Cme Group Com (CME) as Share Price Rose; As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Market Value Rose, Stack Financial Management Has Boosted Stake by $10.17 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 885,210 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.83M, down from 889,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 160,788 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Co has 11,950 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 55,545 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated stated it has 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eastern Fincl Bank holds 1.21% or 152,880 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,051 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt reported 166,723 shares stake. 3,354 were reported by Mcrae Capital Incorporated. Fdx holds 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 67,183 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 13,481 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Veritable LP has invested 0.46% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,363 shares. Caprock Inc accumulated 0.3% or 12,449 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 10,317 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6,017 shares to 315,667 shares, valued at $34.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81 million for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 89,495 shares to 987,846 shares, valued at $70.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 55,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).