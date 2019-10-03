Capital Counsel Cut Its Ecolab Com (ECL) Position by $742,296; Market Valuation Rose; Adirondack Trust Co Has Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $377,883; Valuation Rose

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 3,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 327,909 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.74M, down from 331,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $191.83. About 924,095 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $378.16. About 1.74 million shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 13/03/2018 – DOD: LOCKHEED GETS $1.46B NOT-TO-EXCEED MODIFICATION CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin: U.S. Army Pact for Sustainment of Training Aids; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 26/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense stocks go green on Gulf tensions – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On Verizon, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. First Trust stated it has 35,754 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 431,551 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alps Advisors has 1,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3.25M shares. Winch Advisory Ser Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 138 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 421 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gluskin Sheff & Associates has 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Wealth Advisors holds 5,094 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.03% or 15,717 shares. Maple Cap Management owns 3,509 shares. Massachusetts-based Colony Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.45% or 10,376 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Retail Bank N Y, New York-based fund reported 2,967 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 64,555 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 13,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma holds 959,637 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.15% or 48,917 shares. 12,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Contravisory Mngmt Inc owns 336 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 0.46% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 20,753 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Accredited Invsts reported 2,102 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mufg Americas Holdg has 112,832 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 240,552 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Swedbank has invested 0.95% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 27.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 4,030 shares to 67,075 shares, valued at $72.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).