Capital Counsel Boosted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $902,400; Share Price Declined; Twin Capital Management Has Lowered Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Stake by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 328,190 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38 million, down from 372,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34 million shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44 million, up from 307,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 728,420 shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,800 shares to 41,030 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 22,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Common (NYSE:CNC).