Capital Counsel Boosted Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $600,480; Stock Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Has Upped Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 11,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 104,274 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 92,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.11M shares traded or 84.45% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 18/04/2018 – Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 445,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.02 million, up from 440,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Hudson Bay Management Lp has 45,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 46,795 shares. Stifel invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 2,227 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 5,840 are held by Opus Point Partners Management Limited Company. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.13% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,118 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Ws Lllp, Florida-based fund reported 16,109 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Limited (NYSE:IVZ) by 953,993 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $275.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

