Capital City Trust Company Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $497,601; Gofen & Glossberg Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Upped

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,957 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, up from 19,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Group accumulated 6,394 shares or 0.21% of the stock. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,643 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 128,669 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry &, Texas-based fund reported 379,978 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.92% of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcmillion owns 94,397 shares. Churchill Management Corporation owns 78,215 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Management invested in 27,555 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Timessquare Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 159,480 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 164,173 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital Inc owns 43,464 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,501 shares to 96,321 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 13,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,233 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).