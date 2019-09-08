Capital City Trust Company Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $632,408 as Share Price Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Atwood & Palmer reported 11,531 shares stake. Symons Cap Mgmt owns 219,940 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 758,611 shares. Nomura holds 514,349 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.89% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 1.62% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,857 shares. Bellecapital Intll invested in 153,822 shares. Rbo Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 284,156 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 5,812 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 123,577 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Kidder Stephen W reported 19,225 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Trust has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 68,327 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc holds 22,499 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.16% or 28,452 shares. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 1.93% or 66,171 shares. 10,485 are held by First Commonwealth Pa. United Fire Gru has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 133,751 shares. Fort Washington Oh stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 874,860 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 29,161 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability invested in 101,883 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Co reported 86,320 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 1.37 million shares. Founders Ltd Co reported 263,338 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sprucegrove Inv Ltd reported 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.20B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,948 shares to 82,105 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DGS) by 9,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).