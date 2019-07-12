Capital City Trust Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $497,601; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 1.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 216,784 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Cap Ltd stated it has 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Group holds 28,218 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 51,867 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel owns 10,342 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 126,433 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Arga Inv Mgmt Lp invested in 0.44% or 25,175 shares. Alethea Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Lc holds 1.73% or 23,921 shares. The California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Waratah Advsrs has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,888 shares. 43,946 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Cardinal Cap Management reported 80,894 shares. Bokf Na invested in 1.35% or 478,511 shares. First Washington holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,068 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 52,964 shares. Hap Trading Llc invested in 0.04% or 13,405 shares. Missouri-based Financial Corporation has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4.89M shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 4,371 shares. Polar Llp owns 0.63% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1.82M shares. Transamerica Inc owns 31 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,071 are held by Ashfield Prns Ltd Llc. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 275,280 shares. 56,781 were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 9,200 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Montag A & Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).