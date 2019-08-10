Capital City Trust Company Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Stock Rose; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $3.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

