Capital City Trust Company Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $497,601; As Altria Group (MO) Market Valuation Declined, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position by $364,857

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 228,182 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 1,155 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru owns 13.33 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 38.53M shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S Muoio And Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,643 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.18% stake. Ashford Capital Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,171 shares. Pettee Investors holds 15,935 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 8.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bar Harbor Trust holds 9.11% or 138,723 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Gru holds 94,563 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Ltd invested in 1.63% or 93,818 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department invested in 1.74% or 132,774 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 568 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Communication Mi Adv has invested 0.64% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,700 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 332,840 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 10,410 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 40,208 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 136,027 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 28,272 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% or 134,998 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Management accumulated 0.09% or 3,946 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.32% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 344,318 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1.21 million shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

