Capital City Trust Company Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX); As Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO) Stock Value Declined, Walthausen & Company Decreased Stake by $391,960

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 296,281 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, down from 305,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 17,476 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.53M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE FUND IS SAID TO BUY STAKE IN PROPERTY FIRM ROCKPOINT; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals; 15/05/2018 – Blackstone Minerals Access Event Set By Spark Plus for May. 16; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement With Blackstone; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 13/04/2018 – British fashion house Burberry appoints Gerry Murphy as chairman; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 13,580 shares to 174,439 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 135,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.81 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt invested in 130,951 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1,559 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 226,900 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). 11,073 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability reported 78,267 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2,540 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Moreover, Brinker Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.55M shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma owns 488,346 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 9,104 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 21,335 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 111,142 were accumulated by Moors Cabot. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 12,060 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.39% or 64,831 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 7,547 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Com accumulated 7,576 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 0.86% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). M&T Retail Bank holds 94,237 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5.74M shares. Clear Street Llc stated it has 90,400 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). King Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,615 shares. 7,350 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. 26,500 are held by Southport Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

