Capital City Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Price Declined; As Comm Bancshares Com (CBSH) Stock Value Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Position

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Comm Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 10,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 251,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.98 million, down from 261,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Comm Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 256,603 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 2.34M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares to 19,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 6,311 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking owns 1.23M shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Mgmt has 0.75% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jefferies Ltd Llc accumulated 61,780 shares. Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 1% or 236,568 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 22,016 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 58,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Company invested 0.54% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.73% stake. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 158,688 shares. National Pension has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 7,020 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.23 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2.38M are held by Deutsche Bank Ag.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Inv Prns invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 7,134 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 12,979 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 340,381 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 589 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% or 65,498 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 155,034 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 1.06M shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 6,721 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 158,267 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 1,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (NYSE:WST) by 11,018 shares to 249,131 shares, valued at $31.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 24,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:QTWO).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.05M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

