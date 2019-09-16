Capital City Trust Company Has Upped Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Decreased by $1.36 Million as Shares Rose

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 4.79 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME WAS $792 MILLION ($0.65/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER, ON $1.7 BILLION OF TOTAL SEGMENT REVENUES; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone sells Ipreo deal data service to IHS Markit in $1.9bn deal; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone to invest about 60 pct of its $4 bln Asia-focused fund in India – Mint; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: INTL MARKET CENTERS & AMERICASMART TO COMBINE; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 06/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO BEGIN MARKETING 15 U.S. HOTEL PROPERTIES; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 54,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 60,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 161,345 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,500 shares to 4,765 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Cap Partners LP has 76,234 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. 6,340 are owned by Guinness Asset Management. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 625 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dearborn Limited Co reported 19,236 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Community National Bank Na accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 7,204 shares. 37,565 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Sit Associates reported 8,900 shares stake. Riverpark Capital Ltd accumulated 545,233 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 1,212 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 68,788 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89M for 89.85 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 789,375 shares to 941,700 shares, valued at $36.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G).