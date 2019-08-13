Capital City Trust Company Has Trimmed Coca Cola Co (KO) Position By $632,408; Maple Capital Management Lowered By $905,736 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 29.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,709 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 20,977 shares with $2.18M value, down from 29,686 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Capital City Trust Company decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Capital City Trust Company holds 868,506 shares with $40.70M value, down from 882,254 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $227.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 6.42 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, February 15. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 8 report.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M.