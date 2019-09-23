Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $796,250; Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $402,640 as Share Value Rose

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 15,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 852,581 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.41M, down from 868,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 1,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 55,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $288.14. About 179,243 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 30,104 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 12,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,340 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.