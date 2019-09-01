Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $632,408; Barton Investment Management Maintains Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86 million, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.42 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Washington Trust Co holds 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 41,013 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.41% stake. First Interstate Bankshares invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ipswich Inv Management Inc owns 39,472 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 62,885 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,688 shares. Coldstream Mngmt accumulated 66,844 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv holds 7,975 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.32% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 32,043 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca accumulated 12,230 shares. 5,625 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Management.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

