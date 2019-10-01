Capital City Trust Company Has Increased Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $748,544; Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stock Price Rose While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.33 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 376,395 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.57 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 213,188 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,217 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 109,926 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 63,411 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Llc holds 44,955 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,100 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 312 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.46% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 541,745 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 47,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dimensional Fund LP reported 1.44M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Baskin Fin Services invested in 0.04% or 4,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is KAR Auction Services A Value Heading Into The Spin Off? (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Auction Services Rebrands as KAR Global – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services Inc.: PAR North America Enhances Skip Tracing Efficiency with masterQueue – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies by 30,082 shares to 901,805 shares, valued at $46.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 21,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,887 shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,458 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).