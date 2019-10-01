Capital City Trust Company Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding By $748,544; 4 Analysts Bullish Catalent, Inc. (CTLT)

Capital City Trust Company increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 102.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital City Trust Company acquired 23,392 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Capital City Trust Company holds 46,239 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 22,847 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 2.64M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40's average target is 21.07% above currents $47.41 stock price. Catalent had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Wednesday, August 28 with "Outperform" rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to "Buy". Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTLT in report on Wednesday, August 28 with "Overweight" rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

28/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $61.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $50.0000 62.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $43 New Target: $54 Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 279,279 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT); 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,280 activity. LUCIER GREGORY T bought $103,280 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Catalent, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 146.59 million shares or 3.65% more from 141.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Company Il has 19,067 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 4,677 shares. Mairs stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 15,666 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 102,173 are owned by Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 380 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce invested in 0.02% or 12,539 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 44,356 shares. Commerce Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 22,475 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 2.54 million shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 24,997 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 52.68 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.54% below currents $31.67 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Northern Trust has 7.57 million shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 9,314 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 29,570 were accumulated by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company. Meeder Asset Management reported 13,583 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 96,603 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. World Asset has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Everence Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amica Retiree Med reported 5,045 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 19,417 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 46,898 are owned by Bokf Na. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

