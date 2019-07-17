Capital City Trust Company Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $497,601; Primerica (PRI) Shorts Increased By 9.98%

Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) had an increase of 9.98% in short interest. PRI’s SI was 1.04 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.98% from 949,800 shares previously. With 217,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI)’s short sellers to cover PRI’s short positions. The SI to Primerica Inc’s float is 2.46%. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $124.8. About 143,485 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49

Capital City Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Capital City Trust Company holds 57,274 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 61,527 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Management Ltd reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 135,422 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 433,601 shares. Randolph Inc reported 6.31% stake. Independent Incorporated stated it has 62,630 shares. Newbrook Advisors Lp stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.51% or 1.27 million shares. Oakworth Cap has 1.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 325,273 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 163,217 shares. 5,750 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. Callahan Advsrs Ltd holds 152,876 shares. Timessquare Management Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 159,480 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc reported 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Invests stated it has 1.96 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Microsoft's (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq" published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: "Primerica Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Financial Post" published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Primerica, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Amer Int Grp Incorporated Inc has 111,700 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 23 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 21 shares. Shelton Management reported 382 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 63,623 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 3,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 0.13% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 3,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,205 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 20,801 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,484 shares in its portfolio. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Agf Investments stated it has 0.84% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 16.17 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.