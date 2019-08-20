Capital City Trust Company Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $497,601; Market Value Rose; Corecommodity Management Increased Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $1.60 Million

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 11.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 104.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 15,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 30,128 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 14,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.82. About 440,799 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6,737 shares to 23,735 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Water Works Stock Returned 5% in May While the Market Fell 6.4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding accumulated 0.17% or 198,677 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 362,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 7,120 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Charter Trust reported 0.11% stake. Kentucky-based Hl Fin Serv Limited Com has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Philadelphia stated it has 4,559 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 754,103 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 20,817 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Nbt Bancorp N A holds 0.4% or 21,061 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated owns 26 shares. Hartford invested in 40,000 shares or 1.42% of the stock. 3,209 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 9.63 million shares. Sageworth Tru reported 260 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 66,054 shares. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Liability Com owns 116,503 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2% or 3.25M shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,955 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 153,000 shares or 3.28% of its portfolio. Wheatland Incorporated holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,891 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 54,678 are held by Legacy Private Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flippin Bruce And Porter has 86,956 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 34,340 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.