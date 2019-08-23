Capital City Trust Company Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $497,601; Jane Street Group Has Boosted Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $15.35 Million; Share Price Declined

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 1016.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 356,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 392,017 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 35,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 3.24 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55)

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (Put) (NYSE:AMT) by 247,800 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (Put) (NYSE:FMC) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ctrip and WWF China Team up to Boost Eco-Tourism – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 China Stocks to Buy on the Dip – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawrence Wong from The Story of Yanxi Palace Becomes Official Trip.com Spokesperson to Singapore and Malaysia – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip and Sicily Boost Tourism Co-operation with Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.